Palestinian civilians ‘didn’t deserve to die’ in Israeli strikes, US chief security adviser says

From left: US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and President Joe Biden listen as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads a statements in Tel Aviv on 18 October.From left: US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and President Joe Biden listen as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads a statements in Tel Aviv on 18 October.

At least 8,000 Palestinians including more than 3,300 children and more than 2,000 women have been killed by Israeli’s military bombardment of Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The toll is expected to rise as“Israel has a right – indeed a duty – to defend itself against terrorists. Israel also has a responsibility to distinguish between terrorists and ordinary civilians,” said Sullivan.

As the Israeli government starves and bombs and invades the people of Gaza in the dark, the actions we take these next days and weeks will define our lifetimes.Hundreds of protesters were arrested inside Grand Central amid shouts of ‘Let Gaza live’ and ‘never again for anyone, never again is now’ – a slogan associated with the lessons of the Holocaust and other genocides. headtopics.com

In just two weeks, more than 7,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis were killed. Right now, Israeli warplanes are flattening entire neighborhoods in Gaza. This is what the US government is supporting.Sullivan’s remarks on civilian deaths come after Biden cast doubt on the veracity of the Palestinian death toll reported daily by the Gaza health ministry.

Asked about ​​the status of Americans and other foreigners trapped at the Rafah crossing in Gaza by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Sullivan said: “Hamas has been preventing their departure and is making their demands … this is an equal priority for us as is to get the hostages out. headtopics.com

