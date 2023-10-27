Pakistan v South Africa: Cricket World Cup 2023

Jansen cloths a Haris Rauf slower ball to Babar at backward point! His cameo comes to an end and there is still work to do.

36 runs plays four wickets – Gerald Coetzee joins Markram at the crease. If they snare Markram now then… BIG IF. 37th over: South Africa 235-6 (Markram 85, Coetzee 0)

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Diamonds bounce back from Constellation Cup blip with convincing opening win over South AfricaAustralia bounces back from successive Constellation Cup losses and a quick turnaround to record a 62-43 win over South Africa in Cairns. Read more ⮕

South Africa is the ultimate test for the All Blacks – a fixture that can create heroesIan Foster’s side must match the Springboks’ physicality if they are to join the All Blacks legends of the past Read more ⮕

Axed star’s redemption as big gamble pays off; cult hero takes chance — Diamonds Talking PtsCricket: The Australian Diamonds have put their recent form woes behind them to sink South Africa in game one with a 62-43 win. Read more ⮕

How undercooked reigning champs set themselves up for World Cup miseryCricket: Smashed by 229 runs at the hands of South Africa, England's World Cup campaign lies in ruins. Read more ⮕

Glenn Maxwell tears up cricket history books with innings of riotous expressionThe Australian’s remarkable World Cup century from just 40 balls against the Netherlands was in all senses an extraordinary knock Read more ⮕

Aussie legend’s cricket prophecy comes trueMark Waugh believes Australia can reach the semi-finals of the ODI Cricket World Cup and give themselves a chance of winning a sixth title. Read more ⮕