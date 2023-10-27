An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThe paediatrician who treated Rozalia Spadafora before she died at the Canberra Hospital became emotional as she gave evidence at an inquest into the five-year-old's death.

But her mother and grandmother say they waited five hours before being seen, despite her deteriorating condition, before spending more hours of uncertainty at the hospital as doctors tried to work out what was wrong.On Friday, senior paediatric consultant Elizabeth Mitchell said myocarditis had been raised in the shift handover, so it was on the radar."Myocarditis is a very rare condition," Dr Mitchell said.

That included results of a critical blood test for Triponen, which indicates heart muscle damage and would have pointed to myocarditis."I would have expected a quick turnaround," she told the court.Dr Mitchell told the court it was unacceptable. headtopics.com

She said she found a sticky note in the file later, confirming the result, but nobody knows who wrote it or how it came to be in the file.Dr Mitchell said the result changed the treatment, and advice was sought from specialist doctors at Westmead Hospital in Sydney.But it was too late, and Rozalia died in Canberra.Dr Mitchell was overcome when asked how the events had affected her.

Dr Mitchell recounted the other doctor had said the ICU was waiting for her response, after she had asked for their opinion.In hindsight, Dr Mitchell conceded she should have been concerned there was no explanation. headtopics.com

There were also differing accounts between the other doctor and Dr Mitchell over what was passed on about the size of Rozalia's liver, which was a key indicator of her illness."I was surprised to find her ," Dr Mitchell said.'All engineered stone should be prohibited' after surge in silicosis cases, report finds

