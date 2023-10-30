Pacific Bears Submit Bid for NRL Expansion

is reporting the Bears have put in two years of ground work ahead of their historic push, with a plan to be sent to NRL powerbrokers in the next fortnight.The submission will reportedly involve the entire Pacific region, encompassing Tonga, Samoa, Cooks Islands, Fiji and parts of New Zealand in their bid as well as Papua New Guinea.

The Bears would also base themselves in Sydney, with a handful of games per season to be played at the famous North Sydney Oval. Greg Florimo of the North Sydney Bears celebrates with fans during a match at North Sydney Oval in 1993. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Bears’ bid comes amid a $600 million expansion proposal, with NRL bosses reportedly in talks with the Australian Government over a team based in Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reportedly wants a Port Moresby-based team, with games to also be played in Cairns, as a way to counter China’s growing influence in the region. headtopics.com

“There is so much work to be done in those places and the expanding franchise has to be willing to think that this isn’t just an 18th team,” Dickson said.

