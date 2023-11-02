Ozzy, Sharon unveil truly bizarre costumes

The duo dressed as Kanye West and his Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori on Tuesday after teasing the possibility on theirOzzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne stunned fans with their bizarre Halloween outfit this year. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, covered up in an all-black outfit as the 46-year-old rapper, from his hooded jacket and sunglasses down to his matching gloves and sneakers, reportedThe daring outfit, featuring a slicked-back hairstyle, was modelled after an ensemble that 28-year-old Censori made headlines for in September. At the time, West sported a black tank top, sweats, a face covering. He ditched his shoes and wore only socks.

Censori, meanwhile, rocked clear heels as she walked through Florence, Italy, with her husband, the couch cushion clutched to her chest.“I’M DYING SHARON hahahahhaa you guys are on another level,” one fan gushed, while another called the former “America’s Got Talent” judge a “hot mama.”A third wrote that Sharon and Ozzy “f**king nailed it” with the “friggen hilarious” costumes that would make West “proud.

The Grammy winner has been married to Censori since December 2022, tying the knot one month after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian.Lil Nas X has stepped out in his most outrageous look to date, with his Halloween costume attracting fierce backlash. WARNING: Explicit.Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire was blasted for poking fun at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s infamous court case on Halloween.The undisputed Queen of Halloween has done it again.

