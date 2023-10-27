OzAsia Festival 2023 is a bold international program of cultural resilience including Australian acts Rainbow Chan, 1300

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search on

Chinese Canadian composer and theatremaker Njo Kong Kie recalls discovering Lizhi's work online in 2014. . Conceived as a one-man song cycle, it's a requiem of sorts and one of 15 major performance works programmed for this year's OzAsia Festival.Kong Kie opens the show with a video message recorded on an iPhone, the kind produced by Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer and the company that employed Lizhi."I don't know what it's like in those factories … because that's not my life, but I know how I feel when I hear their stories," says Kong Kie.

For the uninitiated, it is Australia's annual festival of art from across Asia and the Asian diaspora, with 30 events spanning music, dance, theatre, visual arts, talks and comedy. It's the only festival of its kind in the world. headtopics.com

“It’s about deepening understanding of the many different cultures in a really nuanced and complex way," says Shun Wah.The festival's focus on platforming homegrown talent is a more recent directive from Shun Wah who has helmed the festival since 2021 and is the first Asian Australian to do so."I'm always looking for things that are artistically extraordinary but, most of all, things that have really deep meaning.

In a personal work similarly fusing contemporary practice with the traditional, Vietnamese musician Dũng Nguyễn brings his family's story of migration to the stage.is the year Nguyễn arrived in Australia from Vietnam and was reunited with his father, who had fled as a refugee eight years prior. headtopics.com

