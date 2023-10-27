‘Outward racist ideology’: Calls for Qld police union boss to resign

A significant group of more than 30 First Nations figures, community service organisations and eminent legal identity Margaret McMurdo has called for the resignation of embattled Queensland police union president Ian Leavers.

The QPS First Nations Advisory Group along with supporters and allies including Labor’s former deputy leader in Brisbane City Council, Kara Cook, made the joint statement dismissing Leavers’ “outward racist ideology” expressed in aDoubling down at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Leavers’ described earlier criticism as “water off a duck’s back” because he was saying things people were “too frightened to”.

“These racialised and divisive comments should be condemned in the strongest terms,” the statement said. “The Queensland Police Union President has through his comments bought into question whether he is a fit and proper person for the role … We call on Mr Leavers to resign.”Leaver’s latest and deliberately inflammatory comments railed against the previously bipartisan state treaty pathway and attempted to tie it to the recent Voice vote,as their government prepares for a truth-telling inquiry next year able to interrogate the role of police in Indigenous issues and history. headtopics.com

“Most importantly no consultation with QPS First Nations staff, some of whom have been left shattered by these comments,” Thomas said. Thomas said she has had officers contact her and “state clearly he does not represent them on this issue”.

“Now is the time they need to speak with their membership and hold him accountable. We can not afford to be bystanders on this issue,” she said. Doubling down at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon Leavers’ described the government criticism as “water off a duck’s back” because he was saying things people were “too frightened to”.The union is yet to respond to multiple requests for comment about the calls for his resignation and the extent of consultation with members on the issue. headtopics.com

Read more:

brisbanetimes »

Calls for Queensland police union chief to resign over ‘outward racist ideology’ expressed in Courier MailIan Leavers’ comments in Courier Mail described as ‘factually inaccurate’ by group that includes former judge, academics and Indigenous elders Read more ⮕

Qld backs $5b transmission project despite mine closuresGovernment says there is still a strong need for the 1100 kilometre transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa despite Glencore closing its copper mines in 2025. Read more ⮕

More bad news for Qld residents as second body found and 16 homes lost in bushfiresFirefighters will face a tough battle to bring two bushfires, which have claimed two lives and destroyed more than a dozen homes in southern Queensland, under control. Read more ⮕

‘Very distressing’: Tara resident shares devastating reality of QLD bushfiresAuthorities have confirmed a second person has died and 16 homes have been destroyed in the Tara region of Queensland’s Western Downs. Tara resident Allan Bougoure shared concerns over the distress and devastation the blazes are causing. “It’s very distressing out there. Read more ⮕

Bruce Lehrmann charged with two counts of rape in Toowoomba, QldFormer Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann can now be named as the high-profile person charged with two counts of rape in the regional Queensland city of Toowoomba. His identity has been suppressed until a new Queensland law came into effect, allowing the naming of alleged sexual offenders once they’ve been charged. Read more ⮕

Crews, residents battle to contain Qld fires after lives and homes lostHeartbreaking survival stories have emerged as firefighters look to finally contain a deadly blaze in southern Queensland. Read more ⮕