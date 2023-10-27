‘Outward racist ideology’: Calls for Qld police union boss to resign

A significant group of more than 30 First Nations figures, community service organisations and eminent legal identity Margaret McMurdo has called for the resignation of embattled Queensland police union president Ian Leavers.
The QPS First Nations Advisory Group along with supporters and allies including Labor's former deputy leader in Brisbane City Council, Kara Cook, made the joint statement dismissing Leavers' "outward racist ideology" expressed in a
"These racialised and divisive comments should be condemned in the strongest terms," the statement said. "The Queensland Police Union President has through his comments bought into question whether he is a fit and proper person for the role … We call on Mr Leavers to resign."Leaver's latest and deliberately inflammatory comments railed against the previously bipartisan state treaty pathway and attempted to tie it to the recent Voice vote,as their government prepares for a truth-telling inquiry next year able to interrogate the role of police in Indigenous issues and history.
"Most importantly no consultation with QPS First Nations staff, some of whom have been left shattered by these comments," Thomas said. Thomas said she has had officers contact her and "state clearly he does not represent them on this issue".
"Now is the time they need to speak with their membership and hold him accountable. We can not afford to be bystanders on this issue," she said. Doubling down at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon Leavers' described the government criticism as "water off a duck's back" because he was saying things people were "too frightened to".The union is yet to respond to multiple requests for comment about the calls for his resignation and the extent of consultation with members on the issue.