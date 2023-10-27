Outstanding field assembled for $5m Cox Plate as champion trainer labels his mare a ‘superstar’

'Without a fight' wins the Caulfield Cup | 01:25Saturday’s $5 million Cox Plate promises to be a mouth-watering clash between some of this country’s best horses and a couple of intriguing international raiders.

Often referred to as the ‘best two minutes in sport’, the Cox Plate is Australia’s greatest weight-for-age race, run each year at Melbourne’s Moonee Valley racecourse. The 2023 edition is set to be an epic battle and one of the deeper fields seen in recent memory with no clear standout.(1), who was ok when running fourth in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes last start. He is set to improve significantly into his second up run with the added fitness.

The Ben, Will and JD Hayes stable would love to win their first Cox Plate, and they have the horse to do it inA four-time Group 1 winner, Mr Brightside ran seventh in this race last year and has yet to win beyond 1600m, however he’s won some of our best races.(8) who bolted in last start in the King Charles III Stakes. Fangirl loves a firm track and has leading jockey Zac Purton taking the reins.“She gets her chance in the Cox Plate to prove she is a superstar. headtopics.com

