‘Outraged’: $2000 date rule to earn sex

Rogan explains it best saying, “you realise you made a mistake, especially if the woman is really into you, and you’re really not into her and you’re like ‘oh I made an error’ and then you do feel like an a**hole, but I’m just being honest. I got tricked by genetics!’

Now, quick disclaimer, when the answer was first put to me, I literally made the “pfffft” sound. Yes, be warned, it sounds that ridiculous. But give it a second, and let the theory sink in and you may eventually come around to it.

She was going through a list of dating non-negotiables and casually mentioned that a friend of hers has now made a point of not sleeping with a guy until he has spent at least $2000 on dates with her. So, like I said, at first I was feeling a little outraged. Surely you can’t hold a man to that? Plus, in this day and age, shouldn’t we be paying for half the bill anyway? OK, OK, that’s a debate for another day.Then I let my mind wander to the couple of gents I’ve jumped into bed with after three to five dates and I thought, “sheesh if I was living by that theory I could probably have avoided a couple of mistakes.

(Well, unless he is super loaded and can comfortably blow $2000 on one to two dates. In that case I say bugger it, jump right in. JOKING!) For example, I went on a couple of dates with a guy last year and felt comfortable in my decision to sleep with him after three dates. On the fourth date, however, I discovered he still let’s his mum do his laundry for him (he’s in his late 30s) and calls rosé wine “rose.” Eeek! I can’t be dating a man-child.

