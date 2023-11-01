Outrage over star’s explicit Halloween outfit

Yes, you’ve read that right. The two-time Grammy winner – real name Montero Lamar Hill – confidently sported a pink wig with an ombre dress, which was coloured red from the shoulders and white at the hem.
Finishing off the outrageous look, Lil Nas wore knee-high white boots and carried a lengthy string attached to his dress.If the costume wasn’t enough, Lil Nas took the theatrics a step further, posting a video which showed him emerging from a giant, 3D poster of a very anatomically detailed vagina.
“I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first,” he wrote on X.singer also hit back at a tweet from British influencer Oli London, who had written, “Singer @LilNasX openly MOCKS women’s periods by dressing as a blood covered Tampon and filming himself ripping through a mock vagina. Could he stoop any lower?”
London, who is known for having had more than 30 cosmetic procedures to look South Korean, copped an expletive-laden clap-back from Lil Nas. “u had surgery to look south korean for the rest of your life, i was a c**t tampon for 1 halloween. please perish,” the rapper wrote.Lil Nas at the 2023 Met. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeldearlier this year – his ensemble made up entirely of glitter, crystals and pearls – with only a G-string and metallic paint covering his modesty.
