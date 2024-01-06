Outrage over Oscar Pistorius' early release from prison

The release of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius on parole after less than a decade served has left people across the world infuriated over the belief justice has not been served. Oscar Pistorius’ release after spending less than nine years in prison for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has caused outrage in response over a lack of justice for female victims.

The 37-year-old was released on parole on January 5 after serving almost nine years of a more than 13-year-sentence he received for shooting Steenkamp dead on Valentine’s Day 2013. The former Paralympic sprinter is expected to live at his uncle’s triple-storey mansion in the Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof, while Steenkamp’s mother June expressed her desire to live her “last years in peace” following Pistorius’ release. High-profile barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman was disgusted that a convicted murderer had been released so soon. Oscar Pistorius has walked free from prison after serving almost nine years for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. He will be on parole until his sentence officially expires in December 202





