Outback Wrangler Star Dies in Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Outback Wrangler star Chris “Willow” Wilson was probably caused by a pilot’s failure to refuel. The crash has been under investigation since Wilson, 34, died in February 2022 in West Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, while he was attached to a helicopter via a sling during a mission collecting crocodile eggs for the show.

Wilson, a father of two, was dangling from a 30-metre line using a harness from the helicopter as it hovered above crocodile nests in swampy areas, when the aircraft’s engine stopped. Investigators believe the pilot, Sebastian Robinson, almost certainly released Wilson, consistent with protocol if there was engine failure or malfunction near trees.Chris “Willow” Wilson (left) and Matt Wright as seen in their reality television series before the fatal helicopter accident in February.centred on Matt Wright, a helicopter pilot and crocodile wrangler, and his friends Wilson and Jono Brown, who relocated dozens of crocodiles in the Australian outbac





