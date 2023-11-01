‘Our voices will be heard’: survivors herald court ruling against tactics used by Australian churches to avoid abuse claims

That includes one survivor, Shane Moran, who was allegedly abused by notorious priest David Joseph Perrett at an orphanage when Moran was aged about eight. “It’s a huge relief,” Moran said after the high court’s ruling. “It’s been a kick in the guts having to wait for the court to decide whether my claim can go ahead.Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundupThe NSW courts ruled that – despite the fact his abuser was still alive and willing to give evidence – Scouts NSW could no longer receive a fair trial.
Barker praised the high court’s decision and said it sent a “very strong message to institutions that they should not be using permanent stays to avoid meeting child sexual abuse claims in court”. After the child abuse royal commission, parliaments across Australia legislated to remove time limits on bringing child abuse claims. They did so in recognition of the profound barriers facing survivors in coming forward, which delay claims on average by 22 years.
Grace Tame, the former Australian of the Year and an abuse survivor, said the reforms had given institutions a chance to step up and take responsibility for the lifelong trauma of child abuse.Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters“Instead, by and large they have seized on permanent stay applications as the next best available legal avenue to evade responsibility,” Tame said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕