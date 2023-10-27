You’ll be buying Wellington boots and booking your move to the country when you see the picture of bucolic beauty at 145 Osborne Road, Burradoo.

On the Bowral outskirts, the Southern Highlands showpiece sits on 0.4 hectares of beautifully kept grounds. It was built in 1992 but is rich in convincing yesteryear opulence – without the drafts – says selling agent Sarah Burke of DiJones – Southern Highlands.

“It’s an immaculate tribute to the area’s history, but it has everything you want in a modern home. You can imagine yourself going from the marble kitchen to the swimming pool and the fire pit on the rear patio,” she says. headtopics.com

You can also imagine warming yourself by the Cheminees Philippe fireplace in the elegant lounge or welcoming your guests in suitable to-the-manor-born style in the separate, self-contained studio.27A Fairlight Street, FairlightInfusing luxury in each designer detail and concrete finish, this trophy residence bathes in northern sunlight by day while evenings glitter under the harbour’s captivating glow.

