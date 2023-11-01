‘Other forces at play’: Jones fires more shots

He said Rugby Australia officials didn’t share the vision he had for the team and the sport so he walked away from his five-year deal without another job to go to despite links to Japan disrupting the World Cup efforts.“When the unity of where we were going wasn‘t the same – not because of the lack of desire from Rugby Australia but there’s other forces at play – then the only thing I could do was resign.

Eddie Jones has shifted his focus from the Wallabies to the Barbarians. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images for Barbarians Jones said he wanted to change the system, which was one of the key reasons he picked such an inexperienced World Cup squad.“Obviously, the results are disappointing, but I went in there with a plan to change Australian rugby, which not only involves the team but the system to put it together.

“When you‘ve had 20 years of unsuccessful rugby, that’s because of the system. I went in with a plan of how to change the system and that’s unable to be changed.Jones has picked six players, including Rob Leota and Rob Valetini from the Wallabies team who played in the 40-6 hiding by Wales that sealed Australia‘s fate at the World Cup.

Prop Taniela Tupou and Izaia Perese, also in Jones’s France squad, will be in Saturday’s starting line-up too, with former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, who Jones didn’t take to the World Cup, also in the outfit.A former Wallabies coach says the national team can recover from Eddie Jones’ disastrous second spell in charge which has left the sport in ruin.After arriving back in Australia from the World Cup with his sport in disarray, the Rugby Australia chairman has declared his intentions.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Joseph Suaalii to Switch to Rugby Union Despite Eddie Jones' DepartureJoseph Suaalii, the young gun from the Roosters, will honor his three-year deal to join rugby union despite Eddie Jones' early exit from the Wallabies. Suaalii's move is driven by chairman Hamish McLennan, whose future is now uncertain. Rugby Australia's situation has become dire, and Suaalii's salary has raised concerns among players and officials.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Eddie Jones Leaves Wallabies in DisarrayEddie Jones has left his position as Wallabies coach, leaving the team without a leader and in need of rebuilding for the 2027 World Cup. Jones' tenure has been marked by a lack of stability and a failure to develop strong leadership within the team. Australian rugby now needs to appoint a permanent captain and find a coach who can restore pride to the national team.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Eddie Jones ‘was committed’ to coaching WallabiesEddie Jones claims he “was committed” to staying on as the Wallabies coach. The outgoing coach said the lack of resources from Rugby Australia forced him to walk away. Jones handed in his resignation and will leave the role with four years still left on his contract.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Good riddance’: Wallabies fans savage Eddie Jones as resignation confirmedEddie Jones’ controversial return to the Wallabies is officially over as Rugby Australia finally confirmed his expected resignation on Tuesday morning.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Eddie Jones era officially over as Rugby Australia accepts resignationThe Wallabies coach, who was less than a year into a five-year contract, will depart the position later this month.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Eddie Jones era officially over as Rugby Australia accepts resignationThe Wallabies coach, who was less than a year into a five-year contract, will depart the position later this month.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕