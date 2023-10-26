Other drivers should also have been disqualified at US GP, claims Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton finished in second place at the United States Grand Prix but was later stripped of his position for running an illegal car.Lewis Hamilton finished in second place at the United States Grand Prix but was later stripped of his position for running an illegal car.Hamilton was stripped of his second place after the floor on his upgraded Mercedes failed a post-race check. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, was also kicked out of the classification for an identical breach.

However, speaking before this weekend’s race in Mexico City, Hamilton said: “I heard from several sources that there were a lot of other cars that were illegal and they were not tested so they got away with it.

“I have been racing here for 16 years and there have been many other scenarios like this where some people have got away with it, and some have been unlucky and have been tested.” Hamilton said the sprint format in Austin – which allowed for only one hour of practice before parc ferme rules heavily constrict changes to the cars – coupled with the bumpy nature of the Circuit of the Americas were behind his disqualification. headtopics.com

Limited FIA resources means the governing body checks only a handful of cars after a race, and the selections are based on oscillation data. But Hamilton said: “There needs to be a better structure to make sure it is fair and even across the board. We have never had that problem in Austin before, and is because we had a sprint race. An easy fix is that we should be able to change the floors.

“The car should not be set from Friday morning, especially at the bumpiest track on the calendar. That is the only reason there were failures. And that reason wasn’t why we were as fast as we were. We hope we have another strong weekend here.”Hamilton finished only 2.2 seconds behind Verstappen in his most competitive race of the season – one he believed he could have won if Mercedes did not fluff their strategy lines. headtopics.com

