Ostrich attacks zoo worker in Taronga’s Western Plains Zoo at Dubbo

A zoo’s gardener has been forced to go toe-to-toe with an aggressive male ostrich, using only a whipper snipper to defend himself. The worker was conducting garden maintenance in the African Savana enclosure at Taronga’s Western Plains Zoo at Dubbo several weeks ago when the attack occurred.

The worker tried to get up and back away multiple times before tripping and falling backward as the 2m-plus high animal launches multiple kicks in their direction. Two other workers can be seen coming to the aid of the man and, using rakes, put distance between them and the ostrich, as they backed up against their truck, before jumping in to safety. The worker who was attacked reportedly only suffered minor injuries and has since returned to work.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Western Bulldogs’ subtle detail amid Bailey Smith contract rumours sends AFL fans into a spin7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘It’s way too hot here’: Western Sydney to face extreme heat this summerSome urban parts of Australia are on track to reach temperatures of 50 degrees or higher this summer. Western Sydney is one region which can be ten degrees hotter than nearby rural areas during heat waves. Residents of Sydney’s CBD enjoy the benefits of cool sea breezes when the temperatures climb. Read more ⮕

'It's pretty crazy': Matildas superstar Sam Kerr given new honour in Western AustraliaThe WA Government renamed its newly built State Football Centre in Perth after The Matildas captain. Read more ⮕

Police officers sacked for ‘gross misconduct’ against sprinters Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Paramedics injured in ambulance and car crash in Preston, Melbourne7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Brand behind ‘Rolls-Royce of prams’ which prides itself on ‘very best baby products’ launches sale with hundreds off top products7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕