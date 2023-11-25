Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend

As she stood inside a locked toilet cubicle in his home, the vital question has still never been answered: Did the world-famous Olympic runner know he was shooting at and killing his girlfriend that Valentine's Day in 2013? Pistorius has always claimed that he didn't, that he mistook her for an intruder in his home. Steenkamp's family believes he intended to shoot the 29-year-old model and law graduate after becoming enraged in a nighttime argument.

The lasting twist of Pistorius' case, which shocked and riveted millions and was back in the spotlight Friday when he was granted parole, is that even his conviction for murder didn't provide an answer to the lingering question. Pistorius' parole comes 10 years after the killing. He will be released from prison on Jan. 5, but will be constantly monitored by officials until his full 13-year, five-month sentence for murder ends in December 2029, the Department of Corrections said





