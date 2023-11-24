Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole after nearly 10 years in prison

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It’s the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee athlete who was one of the world’s most admired sporting figures before he killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.

Pistorius, who turned 37 this week, was sent to prison in late 2014 and has been given a second chance at parole at a first hearing in March. That was due to an error made by an appeals court over when Pistorius’ jail sentence officially started and if he’d served the required time. – a charge comparable to manslaughter – for killing Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013. That conviction was overturned, and he was convicted of murder after an appeal by prosecutors. They also appealed against an initial sentence of six years for murder, and Serious offenders in South Africa must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole, which Pistorius has don





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oscar Pistorius granted parole for a second timeOscar Pistorius, the double-amputee Olympic runner convicted of murder, has been granted parole for a second time after an error in his initial release ruling. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide for killing his girlfriend in 2013.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Former ABC Journalist Stan Grant Speaks Out on Defeat of Reconciliation ReferendumStan Grant, a high-profile former ABC journalist and Voice advocate, expresses his disappointment and doubts about Australia's views on reconciliation following the defeat of the referendum. Grant criticizes Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's campaign and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's characterization of the Voice as a 'modest request'. He also shares his personal feelings of hopelessness and the loss of his ancestral voice.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Why Matildas must smash lowly rivals despite blow as star trio out of Olympic qualifierFootball: Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been crowned the second-best women's player on the planet after finishing second in the Ballon d'or.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Star Matildas trio out of Olympic qualifierA deal done to release Matildas stars Ellie Carpenter and Emily van Egmond back to their clubs means they will miss the Olympic qualifier against Chinese Taipei in Perth on Wednesday night.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Matildas Dominate Philippines in Olympic QualifierThe Australian women's national soccer team, the Matildas, secure an 8-0 victory against the Philippines in the Olympic qualifier match at Perth's Optus Stadium. Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord both score hat-tricks, while Mary Fowler and Clare Wheeler also contribute to the win.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

How plasma donations are giving Olympic swimmer Michael Klim a second chanceMichael Klim once sparred with the best swimmers in the world, but these days he is facing a much tougher battle – for his health. Thanks to plasma donors, Klim is taking back control

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »