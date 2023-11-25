Origin Energy investors support $18.7bn takeover

Origin Energy investors Allan Gray and Australian Retirement Trust voted in favour of an $18.7 billion takeover of the electricity retailer before a shareholder vote was postponed this week. Allan Gray has thrown its support behind a possible “alternative” transaction.that the $9.43 per share in cash on offer from Brookfield and US investment group EIG was “a fair price” and the investment manager backed the takeover via a scheme of arrangement.

“At the heart of our fairness assessment is our belief that the energy markets business has unsustainably high earnings today,” Mr Mawhinney said. Allan Gray, which has held Origin stock since 2015, currently owns 2-3 per cent of Origin. It controls proxy voting rights for about two-thirds of that stake, with its clients making their own voting decisions on the remaining third. Industry super fund Australian Retirement Trust, which manages more than $260 billion and owns 1.6 per cent of Origin, revealed that it too decided to vote for the current takeover offe





