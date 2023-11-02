HEAD TOPICS

Origin bid lifted; SBF’s tough choice; Fed’s big problem

The “Eras” film only heightens the desire to see the billionaire pop star live. She wields total control – and has the time of her life doing it.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Brookfield, EIG bump Origin Energy bid to $9.53 a shareThe utility’s bidders are trying to bring the takeover to a head, but this latest offer is take it or leave it.
SMH: Origin Energy suitors put another $1.2 billion on the tableBrookfield/EIG have raised their offer for Australia’s biggest energy retailer, from $8.91 a share to $9.53 a share, in a bid to get the blockbuster takeover across the line.
BRISBANETIMES: Origin Energy suitors put another $1.2 billion on the tableBrookfield/EIG have raised their offer for Australia’s biggest energy retailer, from $8.91 a share to $9.53 a share, in a bid to get the blockbuster takeover across the line.
THEAGE: Origin Energy suitors put another $1.2 billion on the tableBrookfield/EIG have raised their offer for Australia’s biggest energy retailer, from $8.91 a share to $9.53 a share, in a bid to get the blockbuster takeover across the line.
FINANCIALREVIEW: ORG ASX: Brookfield sweetener to get Origin Energy without AusSuperBrookfield and EIG’s $1.2 billion bump is aimed at all Origin Energy shareholders. And it needs every vote it can get.
FINANCIALREVIEW: AustralianSuper to Vote Against Brookfield and EIG's Takeover of Origin EnergyAustralianSuper, the nation's largest fund, plans to vote against Brookfield and EIG's proposed takeover of Origin Energy, signaling a desire for a higher bid price. The battle raises concerns about the privatization of important Australian companies.
