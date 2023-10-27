ORG ASX: Origin in box seat to import LNG through South Australia

Origin Energy is in exclusive negotiations to import liquefied natural gas through a proposed $300 million terminal in South Australia for at least 10 years, a deal that – if completed – would be a big boost for the Venice Energy project in Port Adelaide.

A deal, which would mean Origin becoming the sole user of the terminal, is targeted to be sealed “over the coming weeks”, Venice said in a statement.Venice Energy’s LNG import terminal is planned for the outer harbour of Adelaide.

Origin, the subject of an $18.7 billion takeover offer from two North American suitors, noted a binding deal has yet to be signed, and said importing LNG through the project was one option being considered. headtopics.com

“Origin is assessing a range of different supply options to help meet the gas supply needs of customers in future years, and this includes continuing to work with Venice Energy on a potential agreement to toll gas through its proposed Outer Harbour LNG import facility,” an Origin spokeswoman said.The Outer Harbor project is expected to allow up to 110 petajoules of gas to be imported each year, helping ease winter shortages forecast to hit the southern states starting this decade.

The idea of importing gas into Australia, one of the world’s biggest exporters of LNG, to meet domestic demand has been panned by critics as nonsensical, but others say it is the only option now to avert shortages given multiple difficulties in developing new Australian gas fields.that development of an LNG import terminal in the south-east would delay supply gaps on the east coast until 2033. headtopics.com

The Venice Energy project is one of several LNG import projects proposed around the south-east coast, with Andrew Forrest’s Squadron Energy already building one in Port Kembla in NSW which has however yet to sign up third-party customers.after it was blocked by the state government, while Viva Energy is facing environmental approval delays at a proposed Geelong terminal. Dutch terminals giant Vopak is also aiming to develop an LNG import terminal in Victoria.

