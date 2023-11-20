Optus PR Crises and Speculation on New CEO

Optus has had two major PR crises in the past 18 months – the recent 14-hour outage and last year’s data breach. Kelly Bayer Rosmarin’s resignation fuels speculation Optus executive and former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian could be top contender for CEO. Some clear air to move past the 14-hour outage, but for whoever comes next as CEO the turbulence won’t be over yet.

Bayer Rosmarin’s appearance at the inquiry into the Optus outage on Friday went fairly smoothly compared with how disastrous it has been for some to face the same fate in the past. Yet it was clear to everyone watching that she was unlikely to last much longer at the helm. “My focus is on the team, the customers, the community. My focus is not on myself,” Bayer Rosmarin said when asked about whether she would quit. There was speculation on Monday that the former NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, could be the lead contender for the role





Optus CEO Considers Exiting After Crises and Senate HearingOptus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is considering leaving the company following two major crises and an upcoming Senate hearing. She will appear at a parliamentary hearing regarding a recent network-wide outage. The outage affected Optus' entire network and led to pressure for her resignation. This comes after a cybersecurity breach last year that resulted in legal action against the telco.

Optus outage: Australia fails Optus' cyberwar rehearsalOptus' chaotic outage wasn't cyber warfare, and that's lucky. We saw that we can't function if one part of our digital lives falls over.

Optus outage: How Optus seems to be channelling Qantas on crisis managementOptus has become another instant case study of what not to do in a crisis. CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin cannot convince the public or the politicians its response is adequate.

Optus outage: Optus tries to staunch potential 'big loss of customers'The telco has offered some mobile phone customers 200 gigabytes of extra data – estimated to be worth between zero and $70 depending on usage.

Optus network outage: When will Optus outage be fixed?

Optus outage: What the Optus outage means for AFR subscribersThe nationwide Optus outage has triggered a service disruption to some subscribers of The Australian Financial Review.

