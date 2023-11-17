Optus Outage Leaves Millions Without Phone or Internet Services

Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has come under the microscope after the telco suffered an outage that left millions without phone or internet services. During the 12-hour network event on 8 November, Australian individuals and businesses were unable to make calls, access the internet or complete transactions. These are the key takeaways from Friday's Senate inquiry. Hundreds of Australians were unable to make emergency calls during the Optus outage and the telco still doesn't know why.

Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin revealed 228 calls to triple zero failed to go through during the 12-hour outage. "We absolutely believe the triple zero system should have worked and it's critical for all Australians that the system can be relied upon," she told a Senate inquiry on Friday. "(But) we don't manage the triple zero system, it's a very complex system that involves all the carriers, it involves the device manufacturer

