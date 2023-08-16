Optus Faces Potential Class Action Over Network Failure

A week after a routine software update gone wrong left millions of Optus customers in the dark, questions around financial compensation and legal action are haunting the telco giant. Amongst the apologies and commitments to do better, Optus has compensated affected customers by offering 200GB of extra data — provided they sign up for it by the end of the year.

, but the company is also facing investigations from several government bodies and authorities, and some of its biggest corporate clients are weighing up their contracts with the company. In the days since the blackout, could Optus face a potential class action from its customers over the network failure to be financially compensated, and what could it look like?There is certainly potential for one, argues Joel Phibbs, partner at Melbourne-based law firm Phi Finney McDonald."Having said that, it's more on Optus to do the right thing by its customers first, because a class action should really only fill a gap.That includes Optus providing a thorough understanding and explanation of what happened to cause the outag

