Optus Faces Criticism for Downplaying Impact of Data Breach

Optus' owners Singtel said of the change: "We recognise the need for Optus to regain customer trust and confidence as the team works through the impact and consequences of the recent outage and continues to improve. "Optus' priority is about setting on a path of renewal for the benefit of the community and customers." However, we have to acknowledge that cyberattacks are going to be part of our lives, and we will continue to see them.

Refusal to acknowledge that it was in fact a simple flaw in its security which opened the door for a "sophisticated" attack was one thing. Attempting to suggest that no customers were at a loss as a result of the breach was just ridiculous.Thousands of people had to go out of their way to change licence numbers, enquire about passports and just generally panic about the potential for identity fraud. No, they were not scammed from the data breach, but their information being out there makes them vulnerable and as then-CEO, Bayer Rosmarin should never have played down that impac





🏆 22. 9NewsSyd » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Optus network outage: When will Optus outage be fixed?7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »

Optus outage: What the Optus outage means for AFR subscribersThe nationwide Optus outage has triggered a service disruption to some subscribers of The Australian Financial Review.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »

Optus outage: What early signs suggest may have gone wrong at OptusProblems with how Optus routes internet traffic from place to place may have caused its catastrophic network.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »

Optus outage: Australia fails Optus’ cyberwar rehearsalOptus’ chaotic outage wasn’t cyber warfare, and that’s lucky. We saw that we can’t function if one part of our digital lives falls over.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »

Optus outage: How Optus seems to be channelling Qantas on crisis managementOptus has become another instant case study of what not to do in a crisis. CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin cannot convince the public or the politicians its response is adequate.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »

Optus outage: Optus tries to staunch potential ‘big loss of customers’The telco has offered some mobile phone customers 200 gigabytes of extra data – estimated to be worth between zero and $70 depending on usage.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »