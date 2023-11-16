Optus CEO's Apology for Outage Lacked Empathy, Say Experts

When Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said sorry on television after a 12-hour outage last week, her head was shaking and her face said no, she wasn’t. “I’ve been apologising all day, as has the team,” a defensive Bayer Rosmarin – who fronts a Senate inquiry on Friday – said. Body language expert Louise Mahler says it showed a lack of empathy for the 10 million Australian customers affected, who had no interest in Bayer Rosmarin’s day.

“You cannot say, ‘I understand’ but be shaking your head in a way that says ‘no’,” Mahler says. “The body speaks much louder than the words.” Mahler and crisis management experts say that Optus failed 101 crisis management on almost every front and the lessons for leaders and other executives are plain to see. It took almost five hours after the outage for the Optus CEO to pick up the phone and call Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. It took another two hours – seven hours after the crisis began – for the company to respond publicly in a meaningful way

