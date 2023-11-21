Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin Steps Down Amidst Controversy

Last Friday’s Senate hearing had all the signs of a final act for Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, who, including a two-hour sustained grilling from senators across the political spectrum. Rumours were flying in the days leading up to the hearing that Bayer Rosmarin was already considering stepping down, after first presiding over one of Australia’s most severe data breaches, and then one of the country’s worst ever telecommunications outages. All of it within the space of a year or so.

Credit:Those rumours of her exit materialised on Monday morning and Bayer Rosmarin’s departure has sparked speculation whether the executive was effectively pushed out by the board of Optus’ parent company Singtel, or if she chose to leave the business. The financial toll had already begun racking up for Optus parent company Singtel, with rivals Telstra and TPG each reporting early signs of customers jumping ship. That’s before the inevitable hefty compensation bill it will be forced to pay to business customers, and any potential consumer class action lawsuits still to com





