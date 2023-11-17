Optus CEO Faces Senate Committee Over National Outage Response

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin faces a Senate committee over the company’s response to the national outage last week. Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, has told a Senate hearing she now carries both a Telstra and a Vodafone sim card with her in case of another outage like the one that took down Optus last week. Bayer Rosmarin said she previously carried a spare Vodafone sim in case of an outage, but now also carries a spare Telstra sim.

Bayer Rosmarin and the company’s head of networks, Lambo Kanagaratnam, faced a two-hour grilling before a Senate committee on Friday, chaired by the Greens communications spokesperson, Sarah Hanson-Young. Questions explored the outage itself as well as the company’s communication to customers and what will be done to prevent it happening again. Bayer Rosmarin said she did not speak to the communications minister, Michelle Rowland, until four hours into the outage last week

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus CEO Considers Exiting After Crises and Senate Hearing Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is considering leaving the company following two major crises and an upcoming Senate hearing. She will appear at a parliamentary hearing regarding a recent network-wide outage. The outage affected Optus ' entire network and led to pressure for her resignation. This comes after a cybersecurity breach last year that resulted in legal action against the telco.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus CEO's Apology for Outage Lacked Empathy, Say ExpertsBody language experts criticize Optus CEO 's apology for lack of empathy during a 12-hour outage that affected 10 million Australian customers.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Optus Outage Leaves Millions Without Phone or Internet Services Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has come under the microscope after the telco suffered an outage that left millions without phone or internet services. During the 12-hour network event on 8 November, Australian individuals and businesses were unable to make calls, access the internet or complete transactions. Hundreds of Australians were unable to make emergency calls during the Optus outage and the telco still doesn't know why.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Investigation launched after Optus fails to connect emergency callsThe Australian regulator is investigating Optus 's failure to connect some emergency calls, following complaints from people who had problems calling triple-0 during an outage. A Gold Coast resident and cancer patient experienced difficulties when trying to call for an ambulance.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Foxtel CEO Criticizes Government's Proposed TV ReformsFoxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany has voiced concerns over the Albanese government's plans to control content on smart TVs. The proposed reforms would limit Australians' free choice and personalize TV experiences. They would also prioritize content from public broadcasters and free to air providers in search results.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Jewish leader urges Australians to stand up against anti-SemitismExecutive Council of Australian Jewry co- CEO Alex Ryvchin has called on the community to 'stand up' against anti-Semitism, after a Western Sydney business owner refused to lease a jumping castle to a Jewish school.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »