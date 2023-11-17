Optus CEO Considers Exiting After Crises and Senate Hearing

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is considering exiting the country’s second-largest telecommunications group after two major crises in 12 months and as she prepares for a difficult Senate hearing on Friday. Ms Bayer Rosmarin, who will appear at a parliamentary hearing called by the Greens into a lengthy, network-wide outage last week, has faced considerable pressure to resign.

She will appear at the inquiry with Optus’ network business chief, Lambo Kanagaratnam, after a week of recriminations between the company and its owner, Singapore’s Singtel.The outage last Wednesday affected Optus’ entire telephone and internet network and prevented some calls to emergency numbers. It was the second major incident to affect the company in the last 12 months, after a massive cybersecurity breach compromised the personal details of many Optus customers and led to legal action against the telc

