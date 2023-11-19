Optus Appoints Former Crown Resorts Executive to Oversee Marketing and Corporate Affairs

Optus is shaking up its communications function as a former Crown Resorts executive takes over the telco’s marketing and corporate affairs after senior executives were widely criticised for their handling of the outage that affected some 10 million customers. Danielle Keighery, who has served as chief brand officer at Crown Resorts since January 2022, will take on the role early in 2024 and will report directly to chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

Andrew Sheridan, the telco’s current executive in charge of corporate affairs, reports to Optus’ executive in charge of enterprise and business, former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, and the re-shuffle underscores the telco’s desire to reset its public perception after multiple reputational crises. Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin says hundreds of triple-zero calls went unanswered and Optus conducted welfare checks when its network was restored.“Danielle is experienced at managing high-profile individuals and companies with strong issues management and brand reputation expertise,” her LinkedIn profile read





