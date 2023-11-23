Opposition Leaders Back Different Candidates to Replace Senator David Van

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Victorian counterpart John Pesutto support different candidates to replace senator David Van. The specific allegations against Van and his response remain confidential, despite the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service informing him of the detailed allegations in August.





Israeli Opposition Leader’s grim warning on end of Hamas warA former Israeli prime minister has declared the war with Hamas can only come to an end when the terror group is 'eliminated' from Gaza, conceding the process could take months.

National Farm Lobby Supports Opposition Leader in Fight Against Renewable Energy ProjectsThe powerful national farm lobby is siding with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as he backs locals fighting renewable energy projects crucial to the Albanese government’s clean energy election commitments.

Gambling Giant Sportsbet Hosted Opposition Leader for Private FunctionGambling giant Sportsbet hosted Anthony Albanese, then opposition leader, for a private function at the National Press Club in Canberra just weeks before the 2022 federal election campaign. The dinner was not declared on Mr Albanese parliamentary register of interests.

National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel-Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Exiled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming to lodge defamation case against Opposition Leader John PesuttoExiled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming vows to push ahead with legal action against Opposition Leader John Pesutto after mediation talks broke down. She plans to lodge defamation proceedings, exposing private emails and text messages relevant to her claims.

Australian Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Pass Bill Authorising 'Unlawful' Use of MaterialPrime minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton teamed up to pass a bill retrospectively authorising potentially “unlawful” use of material gathered in special investigations by Australia’s most secretive law enforcement agency.

