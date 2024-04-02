Opposition leader to promote nuclear energy policy at small business conference

The federal opposition leader will use a small business conference in Sydney to argue that his nuclear energy policy will help them by creating cheaper energy costs, Australian Associated Press reports. Peter Dutton believes lower energy costs are key to unlocking Australia’s future economic competitiveness and nuclear would help bring prices down. He will take the opportunity to spruik the coalition’s upcoming energy policy at a small business conference in Sydney on Wednesday.

“I want to see our industries remain onshore and the cost of doing business come down for small businesses across the country,” he is expected to say in his speech at the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia event. He will say he wants to broaden the nation’s manufacturing capabilities by growing the resource and defence sectors and developing a domestic green steel industry. “But these goals cannot be achieved without cheap, consistent and clean power,” he will sa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras | The Sydney Morning HeraldThe latest Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras news, articles and analysis from the The Sydney Morning Herald

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Victorian opposition leader accused of trashing activist’s reputation in second defamation suitKellie-Jay Keen lodges statement of claim as state Liberal leader John Pesutto says he will ‘vigorously contest’ the legal proceeding

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Trio charged over alleged $5 million 'dial-a-dealer' drug ring running out of SydneyThree men have been charged for allegedly operating a sophisticated $5 million drug ring out of Western Sydney.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Man injured as quad bike crashes over embankment in Bronte, in Sydney’s east7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Buskers clash in Pitt St Mall as singer ‘bullied’ over sunny spot outside Westfield Sydney7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Opposition lashes Labor over ‘mess in the energy market’The Opposition has hit out at the federal government, claiming it has 'failed on every single step of the way' with energy generation.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »