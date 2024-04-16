Opposition Leader Offers Full Support to Prime Minister in Wake of Stabbing Attacks

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has written to the Prime Minister , offering his party's full support on any issues he deems necessary to address in the aftermath of the recent stabbing attacks in Bondi and western Sydney.Opposition leader Peter Dutton has written to the Prime Minister to offer his full support for any government action following the recent stabbing attacks in Bondi and Western Sydney .
Opposition leader Peter Dutton writes to the Prime Minister to offer full support for government action following the recent tragedies in Bondi and Western Sydney.“The trauma of those families who have lost loved ones is something that we cannot contemplate and I want to make sure that every assistance is provided to them, as I know it is.”
A forensic police officer is seen at Christ The Good Shepherd Church on Tuesday. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images “As we know, violence of any form is not to be tolerated. I also want to make it very clear that an act of violence in a place of worship is completely unacceptable in our country.
Dutton has also requested a meeting with the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Federal Police Commissioner in relation to both events to assess the current domestic threat level.
