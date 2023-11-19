Opposition infrastructure spokeswoman criticizes Albanese government

Arriving at Parliament House on Friday morning, opposition infrastructure spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie was as happy as a clam. “Go the Labor states,” she exclaimed, as she strode the corridor, listening to ABC Radio on her phone as Queensland Labor Treasurer Cameron Dick slammed the Albanese government for its“This is a body blow,” complained Dick. “It’s a significant impact on what we can do to deliver infrastructure for the big growth state of the Commonwealth.

“We think the judgement of the Minister (Catherine King) is wrong when it comes to investing in Queensland.”Queensland must go to the polls by October next year and the Palaszczuk government is so on the nose that the election represents the best chance for the Coalition to win back a foothold on the mainland. Federal Labor, too, is in desperate need of seats in Queensland if it is going to stave off being reduced to minority government, or worse, at the next federal election, which is due by the end of next year, or early 2025 at the lates





