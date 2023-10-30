Opposition Figure Arrested After Violent Clashes in Bangladesh

have arrested a key opposition figure from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and sent him to prison after a nationwide strike led to violent clashes with security forces.
At least one police officer was killed and scores were injured on Saturday when a massive rally by tens of thousands of opposition activists turned violent, police said. to oversee general elections next year.
Alamgir appeared before a magistrate court late on Sunday when his bail request was rejected and he was ordered to be sent to prison, pending further legal procedures involving charges of vandalism during Saturday’s violence. headtopics.com
The party denounced his detention and announced a three-day blockade of roads and public transportation across the country starting on Tuesday. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that leaders of Zia’s party have to bear responsibility for their role in the violence, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.
The news agency said more than 100 people were injured in parts of Bangladesh while police arrested over 200 opposition supporters in Dhaka and in seven other districts across the country during the daylong strike. headtopics.com
The US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, Donald Lu, said Washington “will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions.” Critics and rights groups have criticised Hasina’s administration for suppressing opposition voices, an allegation authorities have denied.