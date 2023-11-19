Opposition demands answers after sailors injured in Chinese naval incident, pushes Anthony Albanese to reveal if he confronted Xi Jinping

The opposition is pushing the government to reveal whether Anthony Albanese confronted China's leadership following an incident involving a Chinese warship which injured divers from the Royal Australian Navy. The opposition is demanding to know whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confronted Chinese President Xi Jinping about an incident involving China's navy which injured Australian divers.

HMAS Toowoomba was conducting a mission in support of United Nations sanctions enforcement off the coast of Japan on November 14 when it stopped after its propellers became tangled in fishing nets. A diving operation was commenced to free the vessel, with Defence Minister Richard Marles explaining it was during this time that the ship was approached by a People's Liberation Army-Navy destroyer





🏆71. SkyNewsAust » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Anthony Albanese announces $2b critical minerals boost amid concern about Chinese control of sectorThe prime minister uses his Washington visit to announce a boost for mining critical minerals, which are in demand in the US but dominated by China.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Anthony Albanese China: Between Chinese grandeur and Australian pragmatismPaul Keating may have been the first Australian PM to visit China “and remain level-headed throughout”. Anthony Albanese will crave a similar tick of approval.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set to meet with Chinese President Xi JinpingAustralia's Prime Minister will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, melting a seven-year diplomatic freeze. Anthony Albanese is hoping to walk away with a direct line to President Xi, but stopped short of declaring his trust in him.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Anthony Albanese China: Opposition sounds alarm over Future Fund’s Chinese investmentsAn audit by the federal opposition shows that taxpayers are exposed to 50 Chinese companies with links to the military or human rights concerns.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Albanese China visit: As Beijing beckons, the fight for Albanese’s ear on ChinaAs Anthony Albanese prepares to meet Xi Jinping, two schools of policy in Canberra are competing to steer the PM’s approach.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Anthony Albanese says he won't ask Joe Biden to intervene in Julian Assange caseThe prime minister says he discussed the case of Julian Assange with the US president during their Oval Office meeting this week – but he isn't demanding Joe Biden intervene in the Justice Department process.

Source: abcnews | Read more »