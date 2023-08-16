OpenAI Founder Removed from Company

It came as a shock to many in the industry as the company had become a key player in the artificial intelligence race, with a market valuation reaching an estimated $US90 billion ($137 billion). The announcement left workers and investors up in arms, with both groups calling for his reinstatement. OpenAI's board was not forthcoming with the reasons behind the move, though the company's unusual structure provides some clues as to why the high-flying founder may have been shown the door.

that he worked so hard on it that he got scurvy – a vitamin C deficiency from failing to eat enough fruit and vegetables that once afflicted sailors on long voyages.Following a series of successful stints in Silicon Valley, most notably as the president of startup incubator Y Combinator, Mr Altman was brought in as one of the founders of OpenAI in 2015.In a statement released on Friday, the OpenAI board said Mr Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Triggering Silicon Valley DramaOpenAI CEO Sam Altman's recent dismissal has caused a stir in the tech world. Altman's firing has raised questions about the future of OpenAI, a company known for its AI chatbot and revolutionary AI technology.

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman, Sending Shock Waves Across Tech IndustryThe board of the company behind ChatGPT has fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, citing lack of consistent communication. OpenAI's chief technology officer will serve as interim CEO while a search for a permanent CEO is conducted. OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman also quit the company.

OpenAI Faces Crisis as Staff Threaten to Quit and Join MicrosoftHundreds of staff at OpenAI are considering leaving the company to join Microsoft after the shock sacking of CEO Sam Altman. The board's decision to remove Altman has caused a crisis within OpenAI, with staff members calling for the resignation of board members. OpenAI, founded in 2015, was initially a nonprofit research laboratory but later became a 'capped profit' company. Microsoft has invested over $10 billion in OpenAI.

Microsoft's hiring of Sam Altman boosts tech sectorAustralian shares are set to rise as Microsoft's announcement of hiring Sam Altman to lead an in-house AI team strengthens the company's position in the AI field. The focus for local investors is on the RBA and upcoming speeches by Governor Michele Bullock and Carl Schwartz. Market traders are advised to consider the potential end of the bond bear market and use volatility for tax management strategies.

