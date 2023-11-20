OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Triggering Silicon Valley Drama

OpenAI has been at the centre of a Silicon Valley corporate drama since the recent sacking of CEO Sam Altman. Altman's dismissal as chief executive of OpenAI on Friday took the tech world by surprise and has triggered a Silicon Valley corporate drama. Altman is not just the CEO of the company behind the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

He is also the figurehead of a revolution in AI that has enthralled the public and investors with its ability to produce highly convincing text responses to human prompts. OpenAI was reportedly in talks to complete a fundraising deal that would have valued the business at $80bn. However, Altman's firing has raised questions about the company's future





