OPEC+ extends oil production cuts until July

For nearly 18 months the OPEC+ cartel has been cutting its production to prop up oil prices. It’s worked to a degree, with external events helping, but it’s also opened the door to allowing the US to become by far the world’s largest oil producer. After a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the joint monitoring committee of OPEC+ announced that the 1.

3 million barrels a day of cuts agreed last June and the additional 900,000 barrels a day of cuts announced late last year would remain in place until July.With earlier rounds of reduced production that began in late 2022 more than 5 million barrels a day – almost 5 per cent of global supply – has been withdrawn from the market, or at least it would have been had a number of OPEC+ members adhered to their quotas. Those members who have been producing above their quotas – Iraq, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates among them – will now have until April 30 to submit compensation plan

