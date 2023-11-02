Ons Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians

“It’s very tough seeing children and babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking. I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can’t be happy with this win.The 29 year-old will face group leader Iga Swiatek in the last group stage match as she tries to reach the top four of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career, after a group stage elimination in 2022.

Swiatek came out firing in their group stage match and broke the US Open champion for a second time with a lovely looping crosscourt winner to take a 4-0 lead. Two games later, the second-seeded Pole pounced on a poor drop shot from the American teenager and blasted a backhand past her to capture the one-sided first set.

From there Gauff began to unravel. She threw her racket against the court in frustration after four straight double faults while serving for the set at 5-4 and appeared on the verge of tears in the next game, where she whiffed on a return of serve en route to a love hold.

The evening group stage match saw a rematch of the Wimbledon final as sixth seed Jabeur got back at the grand slam winner Vondroušová with a straight-set win.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Coco Gauff cruises past Ons Jabeur in first match of WTA FinalsThe 19-year-old American took just 57 minutes to beat the Tunisian 6-0, 6-1, while Poland’s Iga Świątek defeated Czech Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (3), 6-0

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Tennis star handed $750k fine over claim he ‘abused’ ex-girlfriendTennis: The WTA has been rocked by court complaints in Mexico, overshadowing the finals for the top players.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Shut your mouths!’ Tennis villain flips off ‘stupid’ crowd in absurd scenes after lossTennis: The WTA has been rocked by court complaints in Mexico, overshadowing the finals for the top players.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Tennis stars revolt over ‘very sad’ scenesWimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has joined world number one Aryna Sabalenka in hitting out at the WTA and the state of the court at the season-ending Finals in Cancun.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Australia and India Poised to Qualify for World Cup Semi-FinalsIndia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia are likely to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. Australia is in red-hot form with four straight wins, while India remains undefeated and is the clear favorite to win the tournament.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh to keep Cricket World Cup hopes alivePakistan kept alive their slender chances of making the semi-finals of the World Cup with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕