Ons Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians

“It’s very tough seeing children and babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking. I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can’t be happy with this win.The 29 year-old will face group leader Iga Swiatek in the last group stage match as she tries to reach the top four of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career, after a group stage elimination in 2022.
Swiatek came out firing in their group stage match and broke the US Open champion for a second time with a lovely looping crosscourt winner to take a 4-0 lead. Two games later, the second-seeded Pole pounced on a poor drop shot from the American teenager and blasted a backhand past her to capture the one-sided first set.
From there Gauff began to unravel. She threw her racket against the court in frustration after four straight double faults while serving for the set at 5-4 and appeared on the verge of tears in the next game, where she whiffed on a return of serve en route to a love hold.
The evening group stage match saw a rematch of the Wimbledon final as sixth seed Jabeur got back at the grand slam winner Vondroušová with a straight-set win.
