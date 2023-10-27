OnlyFans star’s bizarre feud with Middletons

Posters have sprung up in the UK village where Kate Middleton’s family live, amid a feud with an OnlyFans model.The signs have gone up in Carole and Michael Middleton’s home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire.

The family have been at the ­centre of a malicious campaign since their former party business went under this summer with £2.6 million (about $A 5 million) in debts, sparking supplier outrage.Molly said she had asked friends to put up the posters on her behalf on Wednesday night. Picture: Instagram/mollybrashmodel

An email sharing photos of the posters was also sent to hundreds of people from an anonymous address. Some have called on the couple — who set up the business at their home in 1987 — to pay the debts themselves.last night, Molly, 23, said she had asked friends to put up the posters on her behalf on Wednesday night. headtopics.com

Molly said: “The point needs to be made that if you don’t pay your creditors, it doesn’t just affect one person, it affects all employees of the company. Hence why I say I was made redundant because of this.

Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, 68, and husband Michael, 74, had sold their company. Picture: Andrew Milligan/Pool/AFP She said she started her OnlyFans in January just as a side job, claiming she then ended up doing it full-time after she was made redundant from her admin role in April. headtopics.com

