Only five economists expect a November rate pause

The cohort of forecasters tipping a November interest rate pause shrunk further on Friday, but the small group of holdouts say slowing growth will outweigh concerns about sticky inflation and stop Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock from raising rates on Melbourne Cup day.

Many economists were quick to jettison forecasts of a November rate pause after the release of consumer price index data on Wednesday which showed prices increased by a stronger-than-expected 1.2 per cent in the three months to September 30.

“When it comes to the endpoint of the RBA’s forecast horizon, the CPI outcome is going to be of little consequence relative to other measures like inflation expectations, and also the overall shape of where they think demand in the economy is going,” he said. headtopics.com

Bond markets price a nine-in-ten chance of a rate rise by the end of the year, and ascribe a 66 per cent chance of a move higher next month. “Equally, governor Bullock’s communications this week have laid the groundwork for tighter policy, and the tick up in core inflation could well justify another round of rate hikes,” he said on Wednesday.Ms Bullock on Thursday provided few clues whether an unexpected acceleration in underlying inflation in the September quarter was enough to trigger the “material upward revision” to the RBA’s inflation outlook that she has previously indicated would lead her to lift the cash rate above 4.

The outcome, which was the highest quarterly increase since September 2022, owed to higher prices across the construction sector, as well as fuel and energy costs. “If the board raises the cash rate to 4.35 per cent in November, as we expect, then we would anticipate they retain their hiking bias,” he said. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

FinancialReview »

November rate hike likely following inflation shockThe chances of another interest rate rise next month have dramatically increased, with inflation rising 1.2 per cent in the September quarter, well above the Reserve Bank's 2 - 3 per cent target. Read more ⮕

All Big Four Banks forecast interest rate hike in NovemberThe Big Four Banks have revised their forecasts on the Reserve Bank&x27;s interest rate decision in November off the back of higher-than-expected inflation data released yesterday. Read more ⮕

RBA governor tight-lipped on November rates rise, but warns rents will skyrocket furtherMichele Bullock has refused to be drawn on whether yesterday&x27;s inflation data has made a November interest rates rise more likely, but has delivered a worrisome warning to the nation&x27;s renters. Read more ⮕

ASX defies Wall St to close higher, despite rising chance of a November rate rise — as it happenedThe ASX 200 defied Wall Street's overnight slide to finish higher. But a jump in the cost of production inputs threatens to keep inflation higher for longer, further increasing the odds of a November rate hike. See how the day unfolded on our live blog. Read more ⮕

All big four banks predict November rate hike after Michele Bullock makes first Senate estimates appearance as RBA governor — as it happenedRBA governor Michele Bullock tells Senate estimates that while slowing, annual rental prices are expected to reach 10 per cent in the coming months, the big four banks say another rate hike is imminent, and the ASX ended lower. Read more ⮕

Live updates: All big four banks predict November rate hike after Michele Bullock makes first Senate estimates appearance as RBA governor,RBA governor Michele Bullock tells Senate estimates that while slowing, annual rental prices are expected to reach 10 per cent in the coming months, the big four banks say another rate hike is imminent, and the ASX is lower. Follow live. Read more ⮕