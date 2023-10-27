Only a brave politician would deny golfers their endless misery

about the state government’s announced plan to convert half of the inner-city course into public parkland is unaware of this unspeakable truth. The non-golfing community would have a better grasp of the issues if they knew that golf is not enjoyable and that a golf course is not a place where people go to celebrate their good fortune, but rather where they go to bury their torments.

The majority of golfers, at Moore Park and elsewhere, are not out there ruining the environment with chemical fertilisers, cutting down (or whacking their clubs against) native flora, scaring off the fauna, hogging what should be public space, selfishly breathing the city’s lungs by virtue of paid access, to have fun. They are in golf hell. But a government threatening to reduce their suffering is not a relief. It’s an assault.

NSW Premier Chris Minns and Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore are wading into a battle they don’t understand.Golfers are not normal sportspeople or hobbyists. They are victims of a complex masochistic compulsion to repeat a four-to-five-hour trial of character, making their unhappy way towards a consoling drink in the clubhouse where they can moan at the injustice of it all. And that’s on a good day. Sound like fun? Only if you don’t do it. headtopics.com

For the wealthy who can afford membership of inner-east clubs like Royal Sydney, the ordeal of golf is compounded by the shame of paying so dearly for it.For the wealthy who can afford membership of inner-east clubs like The Australian, The Lakes and Royal Sydney, the ordeal is compounded by the shame of paying so dearly for it.

Moore Park, a low-fee public course with working-class members who appreciate the difference between “privilege” and “privilege”, is being unfairly penalised. headtopics.com

The premier might compare the health benefits of public parkland with those of golf. By providing more space for dog-walkers, picnickers, young parents and empty-nesters, so they can get more of the fresh air that has been stolen from them by greedy developers, is all very well for physically active people who are already happy to be outdoors.

