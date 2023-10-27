ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade rewards mum with house after fighting his way out of poverty

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade broke through to achieve big things in the sport this year, but it was a lifelong goal he recently accomplished outside of the ring that fills him with the most pride.

Now that he is making the money befitting of a champion in ONE Championship, he is committed to allowing his family to live a safer and more comfortable life. “When I was looking for the house, I didn’t have many demands. Especially because the house we grew up in was very simple, very humble, built with as few resources as possible,” he said. “I wanted it to be in a place a little away from where she lived, because our old house is in a more dangerous place.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Are dummies safe to sleep with? Aussie mum shares harrowing choking baby footage as warning to every parent7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Australian authorities issue warning over COVID variant Pirola7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Models sue Abercrombie & Fitch and ex-CEO Michael Jeffries over alleged sex trafficking7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Woolworths staff strike to go ahead on weekend at stores across Australia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Ostrich attacks zoo worker in Taronga’s Western Plains Zoo at Dubbo7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift addresses bisexual rumour in leaked letter7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕