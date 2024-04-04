One of the World's Skinniest Houses for Sale in Washington

One of the world’s skinniest houses is for sale, not much wider than the height of the average Australian male. Spanning six feet (1.83 metres), 1738 Glick Court Northwest Washington, makes intriguing use of its narrow space.It is advertised for $US625,000 ($962,426), and is almost 14 metres long and 1.83 metres wide (at its thinnest point). The average Australian male is 1.78 metres tall.

detailing how the owners – local brothers Nady Samnang and his brother Dean – went through 24 architectural plans before city council rubber-stamped the double-storey design of today. The brothers bought the land in 2021, and worked tirelessly to find a solution to building between two landways, on a limited plot that used to be a driveway – because they like a challenge. It was close to a metro station, and they had already paid for the lot, according to the Post. Construction took 2½ years, and workarounds include a skinny sink and narrow outdoor dec

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Rudd set to lose one of his top diplomats in Washington DCKevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, is set to lose one of his top diplomats in Washington DC.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Blueberry grown in NSW breaks Guinness World Record as world’s heaviestRoughly the size of a golf ball, the big berry weighs 20.4 grams and was grown using traditional manual techniques

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Socceroos World Cup qualifying LIVE: Graham Arnold’s Socceroos face Lebanon in World Cup qualifierAustralia face Lebanon twice in the next five days and head into their third World Cup qualifier with an unblemished record, conceding no goals and scoring eight.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Socceroos World Cup qualifying LIVE: Graham Arnold’s Socceroos face Lebanon in World Cup qualifierAustralia face Lebanon twice in the next five days and head into their third World Cup qualifier with an unblemished record, conceding no goals and scoring eight.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Socceroos World Cup qualifying LIVE: Graham Arnold’s Socceroos face Lebanon in World Cup qualifierAustralia face Lebanon twice in the next five days and head into their third World Cup qualifier with an unblemished record, conceding no goals and scoring eight.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Stagnated’: $218bn empire’s shock downfallFor decades Nike has dominated world sport, becoming become synonymous with the world’s top athletes.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »