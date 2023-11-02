One of the world’s great global cities has lost its identity

Within a year, this treasure trove of ancient Chinese art that stretches back 4000 years has become a magnet for tourists from the mainland.“It’s fun to see the gravity of history,” says Wu Ke-Ni, a 21-year-old Chinese medicine student from Guangdong in southern China. “It’s not like before. Now Hong Kong and the mainland are close. The separation is no longer there.”

President Xi Jinping has made remoulding Chinese history – and by extension Hong Kong’s – a national priority. The Palace Museum is the golden global face of an ancient civilisation dating back to 4000 BC.

“History is not about the dusty past,” Adam Ni and Yun Jiang from the research group China Neican said in 2021 as Xi prepared his own historical resolution. “It’s about the power to decide the future”.

In primary schools, new supervisor positions have been created to make sure schools are sufficiently patriotic. This cleave has rippled right across Hong Kong. The city can be divided into those who knew Hong Kong before 2019 when millions marched on the streets in protest, and those now living in a city where any form of dissent has been outlawed.MJ, a student who finished high school in 2021 said in four years the liberal identity of one of the world’s great global cities has been wiped out. “And the rest of the world has just sort of shrugged their shoulders and said, oh well.

