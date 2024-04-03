One Nation leader calls for shake-up in Australia's Governor-General appointment process

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called for a shake-up in the elective process of Australia’s Governor-General after slamming the government’s appointment of a former Labor staffer and leading businesswoman. Pauline Hanson has called for the process in which Australia’s governor-general is selected, to be scrapped, after taking issue with the appointment of Samantha Mostyn to the role.

The former Labor staffer was officially announced as the 28th Governor-General on Wednesday and will replace David Hurley on July 1 after King Charles accepted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recommendation for the role. The Australian businesswoman will become the second female governor-general in Australia, following the footsteps of Dame Quentin Bryce who served from 2008 to 2014. Ms Mostyn’s history of activism was revealed by conservative lobby group Advance Australia earlier in the day which described her appointment as an “insult to mainstream Australians”

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nation divided: One half of athleisure label P.E Nation steps downJust days after a huge solo runway show, the brand, founded by Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves, confirmed months-long rumours.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Nation divided: One half of athleisure label P.E Nation steps downJust days after a huge solo runway show, the brand, founded by Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves, confirmed months-long rumours.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Nation divided: One half of athleisure label P.E Nation steps downJust days after a huge solo runway show, the brand, founded by Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves, confirmed months-long rumours.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Chris Kent ponders the market plumbingThe Reserve Bank board is repurposing the financial system as its cheap pandemic funding is flushed out. It’s doing it as financial markets are only too happy to splash the cash.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Anthony Albanese announces Samantha Mostyn as Australia's next governor-generalSamantha Mostyn AO will replace current Governor-General David Hurley.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Samantha Mostyn Appointed as Next Governor-General of AustraliaSamantha Mostyn expresses her gratitude for being appointed as the next governor-general of Australia and promises to serve with integrity, compassion, and respect.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »