Olyroos Coach Leaves Nestory Irankunda Out of U23 Asian Cup Squad

Olyroos coach Tony Vidmar is refusing to put a line through Nestory Irankunda's hopes of playing at the Paris Olympics after claiming he is putting the Adelaide wonderkid first by leaving him out of the U23 Asian Cup squad. The 18-year-old Irankunda, who will leave Adelaide for German giants Bayern Munich at the end of this A-League Men season, was not included in Vidmar's squad announced on Thursday.

Australia can guarantee their place at the Paris Games by finishing in the top three at the U23 Asian Cup in Qatar, which runs between April 8 and May 3. Vidmar said he didn't want to burden the teenager, who is arguably the most exciting Australian talent in decades, with further pressure. "What has happened to him this season, I think he's on a rollercoaster 24/7 — that's the way he is and we have to look at the bigger picture.

