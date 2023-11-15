Oldest Evidence of Ancient Birds Found in Australia

Melissa Lowery, a volunteer fossil hunter, discovered the oldest known evidence for ancient birds in the southern hemisphere - footprints that have survived for between 120m and 128m years. The 27 bird tracks were initially thought to have been made by dinosaurs and were found at a spot that would have been close to the south pole.

